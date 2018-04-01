Ted HawkinsBorn 28 October 1936. Died 1 January 1994
Ted Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Ted Hawkins (October 28, 1936 – January 1, 1995) was an American singer-songwriter born in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was an enigmatic figure for most of his career. He split his time between his adopted hometown of Venice Beach, California, where he was a mostly anonymous street performer, and Europe and Australia, where he and his songs were better known and well received in clubs and small concert halls.
Sorry You're Sick
Sorry You're Sick
Amazing Grace
Amazing Grace
Sweet Baby
Sweet Baby
I Got What I Wanted
I Got What I Wanted
Happy Hour
Happy Hour
Watch Your Step
Watch Your Step
There Stands The Glass
There Stands The Glass
As Long As I Can See The Light
As Long As I Can See The Light
Cold And Bitter Tears
Cold And Bitter Tears
Just One Look - BBC Session 05/11/1987
Just One Look - BBC Session 05/11/1987
Happy Hour - BBC Session 05/11/1987
Happy Hour - BBC Session 05/11/1987
North To Alaska
North To Alaska
Today I Started Loving Your Again - BBC Session 05/11/1987
Bring It On Home, Daddy - BBC Session 05/11/1987
Watch Your Step - BBC Session 02/10/1986
Daytime Friends - BBC Session 02/10/1986
I Got What I Wanted - BBC Session 02/10/1986
Crystal Chandelier - BBC Session 02/10/1986
The Lost Ones
The Lost Ones
Bring It On Home Daddy
Bring It On Home Daddy
