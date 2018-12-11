CeruleoEarly music ensemble. Formed November 2014
Ceruleo
2014-11
King Arthur; Act 4 sc.2, no.29; Two daughters of this aged stream
Henry Purcell
From silent shades (Bess of Bedlam)
Henry Purcell
The Virtuous wife, or Good luck at last; Slow air
Henry Purcell
