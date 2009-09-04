Emil BullsFormed 1995
Emil Bulls
1995
Emil Bulls Biography (Wikipedia)
Emil Bulls is a German rock band that was formed in 1995 in Munich, Bavaria. The group consists of two guitarists, a bass guitar player, a drummer and a vocalist/guitarist.
Emil Bulls Tracks
When God Was Sleeping
Here Comes The Fire
