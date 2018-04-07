Wolfgang Müller (born 24 October 1957) is a artist, musician and writer, based in Berlin and Reykjavík, .

Müller is the founder of the multi-media performance art group Die Tödliche Doris ('The Deadly Doris').

Müller published the book Geniale Dilletanten in 1982, naming a musical genre encompassing Die Tödliche Doris, Einstürzende Neubauten, Malaria!, Frieder Butzmann and many others.

Müller's interest in Iceland and its culture has been documented in several art projects since 1988. He has participated in arts projects in both Germany and Iceland, addressing the Icelandic culture of elves, natural and supernatural phenomena. In 1998 he transferred the music of his first record with two sign language interpreters into signs and gestures and published it as a DVD, "Gehörlose Musik/Deaf Music" in 2006.

In 2003, Cologne based record label A-Musik released Müller's album Mit Wittgenstein In Krisuvík - Zweiundzwanzig Elfensongs Für Island. In 2009, Müller published Séance Vocibus Avium, an audioplay with reconstructed sounds of extinct birds for which Müller was awarded the Karl Sczuka-Preis.