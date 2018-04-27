New Order Biography (Wikipedia)
New Order are an English rock band formed in 1980 by vocalist and guitarist Bernard Sumner, bassist Peter Hook, and drummer Stephen Morris. The band formed after the demise of Joy Division, following the suicide of lead singer Ian Curtis; they were joined by Gillian Gilbert on keyboards later that year. New Order's integration of post-punk with electronic and dance music made them one of the most acclaimed and influential bands of the 1980s. They were the flagship band for Manchester-based independent record label Factory Records and its nightclub The Haçienda, and worked in long-term collaboration with graphic designer Peter Saville.
While the band's early years were shadowed by the legacy of Joy Division, their experience of the early 1980s New York club scene saw them increasingly incorporate dance rhythms and electronic instrumentation into their work. Their 1983 hit "Blue Monday" became the best-selling 12-inch single of all time and a popular club track. In the 1980s, they released successful albums such as Power, Corruption & Lies (1983), Technique (1989), and the singles compilation Substance (1987). They briefly disbanded in 1993 to work on individual projects before reuniting in 1998. In the years since, New Order has gone through various hiatuses and personnel changes, most prominently the departure of Hook in 2007. They released their tenth studio album Music Complete in 2015.
- 6 Questions for...Dave Haslamhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0692844.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0692844.jpg2018-06-04T10:31:00.000ZWriter and Hacienda DJ Dave Haslam on Manchester in 2018, reinventing New Order, the art of conversation, meeting Raymond Carver, friendship and his love of DJing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06926zm
6 Questions for...Dave Haslam
- Whose heartbeat is part of the soundscape for New Order's Manchester International Festival shows?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057y629.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057y629.jpg2017-07-06T15:40:00.000ZDave Haslam and sound designer Nadege Feyrit explain the inspirations behind Breathless, the pre-show soundscape for the Manchester International Festival's New Order shows.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057xzdb
Whose heartbeat is part of the soundscape for New Order's Manchester International Festival shows?
- Bernard Sumner is ready to embrace his pasthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580jj3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580jj3.jpg2017-07-06T13:30:00.000ZBernard looks back and to the future for New Order's new show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057xpsl
Bernard Sumner is ready to embrace his past
- ‘We worked hard and we played hard’ –Peter Hookhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bsvvp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bsvvp.jpg2016-10-12T14:01:00.000ZHooky goes into detail about his time in New Order.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bsvw0
‘We worked hard and we played hard’ –Peter Hook
- New Order - Glastonbury 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zhbz3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zhbz3.jpg2016-07-26T22:59:00.000ZPutting the Other Stage in motion for a Saturday headline set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zlh6l
New Order - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
- Stephen Morris from New Order chats to Markhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038xlxq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038xlxq.jpg2015-11-23T17:56:00.000ZMark Radcliffe is joined by New Order drummer Stephen Morris on 6 Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p038xly4
Stephen Morris from New Order chats to Mark
- Blue Monday Recipehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0169970.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0169970.jpg2013-03-13T16:30:00.000ZThe necessary ingredients to make your own Blue Monday.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0169983
Blue Monday Recipe
