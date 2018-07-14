The Daydream Club are an English multi-genre music duo formed in 2010 by husband and wife Adam and Paula Pickering. The band says they have one goal – to make music they're proud of. They have built a strong, loyal fan base without the luxury of traditional forms of financing, promotion or backing. To date all material has been self-released through their own label, Poco Poco Records. They have featured on BBC, Burberry, Acoustic Magazine, Rolling Stone, Level Films, Channel 4, the Hype Machine's most influential music blogs, and Spotify, with over 70 million streams. Adam, a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer, was formerly a session musician, whilst Paula was a professional dancer. The Consequence of Sound journalist, Tony Hardy, opined that "Together, they appear to have found their true milieu in The Daydream Club".