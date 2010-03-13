Moulin RougeSlovenian pop. Formed 1985
Moulin Rouge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1985
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f10e4089-d2e8-41d6-bbff-25d625a11361
Moulin Rouge Biography (Wikipedia)
Moulin Rouge (named after the French cabaret) is a Slovenian popular music group consisting of vocalist Alenka Šmid-Čena and songwriter, keyboardist, and producer Matjaž Kosi.
Moulin Rouge Tracks
Lady Marmalade
Moulin Rouge
Lady Marmalade
Lady Marmalade
El Tango De Roxanne
Moulin Rouge
El Tango De Roxanne
El Tango De Roxanne
