Thomas StoltzerBorn 1485. Died 1526
Thomas Stoltzer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1485
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f10b6d97-ef86-4523-98fe-6d6a0b9ae15f
Thomas Stoltzer Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Stoltzer, also Stolczer, Scholczer (c.1480–1526) was a German composer of the Renaissance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Stoltzer Tracks
Sort by
O admirabile commercium
Thomas Stoltzer
O admirabile commercium
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O admirabile commercium
Last played on
Thomas Stoltzer Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist