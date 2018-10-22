Boozoo ChavisBorn 30 October 1930. Died 5 May 2001
Boozoo Chavis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1930-10-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f10aa2b0-47c8-44a0-83a5-a93d61ef5c63
Boozoo Chavis Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilson Anthony "Boozoo" Chavis (pronounced CHAY-viss) (October 23, 1930 – May 5, 2001) was an American accordion player, singer, songwriter and bandleader. He was one of the pioneers of zydeco, the fusion of Cajun and blues music developed in southwest Louisiana.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boozoo Chavis Tracks
Sort by
La Poule Pend P'us (The Hen Won't Lay)
Boozoo Chavis
La Poule Pend P'us (The Hen Won't Lay)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dog Hill
Boozoo Chavis
Dog Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dog Hill
Last played on
Who Stole My Monkey
Boozoo Chavis
Who Stole My Monkey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Stole My Monkey
Last played on
Paper In My Shoe
Boozoo Chavis
Paper In My Shoe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paper In My Shoe
Last played on
Uncle Bud
Boozoo Chavis
Uncle Bud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uncle Bud
Last played on
Boozoo Chavis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist