Evelyn “Champagne” KingBorn 1 July 1960
Evelyn “Champagne” King
1960-07-01
Biography (Wikipedia)
Evelyn "Champagne" King (born July 1, 1960) is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. She is best known for her hit disco single "Shame", which was released in 1977 during the height of disco's popularity. King had other hits from the early through the mid–1980s including; "I'm in Love" (1981) and "Love Come Down" (1982).
Tracks
Love Come Down
Shame
I'm In Love
Your Personal Touch
I'm In Love - Evelyn King
Let's Get Funky Tonight
Personal Touch
Love Come Down
Love Come Down [Single Edit]
Shame (12" Mix)
