Snooky PryorBlues harmonica player. Born 15 September 1921. Died 18 October 2006
Snooky Pryor
1921-09-15
Snooky Pryor Biography (Wikipedia)
James Edward "Snooky" Pryor (September 15, 1919 or 1921 – October 18, 2006) was an American Chicago blues harmonica player. He claimed to have pioneered the now-common method of playing amplified harmonica by cupping a small microphone in his hands along with the harmonica, although on his earliest records, in the late 1940s and early 1950s, he did not use this method.
