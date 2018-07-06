Youth ClubIndie Pop. Formed 1 May 2013
Youth Club
2013-05-01
Youth Club Performances & Interviews
Youth Club Tracks
Our Love
Our Love
Last played on
The Man That I Am
The Man That I Am
Last played on
Pressure
Pressure
Last played on
Are You Wanting It All (SHAPES Remix)
Are You Wanting It All (SHAPES Remix)
Last played on
Are You Wanting It All?
Are You Wanting It All?
Last played on
People (NVWLS Back For Me Remix)
I'll Give You My All
I'll Give You My All
Last played on
Breathe
Breathe
Last played on
She's a Dancer (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2015)
People
People
Last played on
She's a Dancer
She's a Dancer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
2015-05-24T00:56:13
24
May
2015
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Earlham Park, Norwich
