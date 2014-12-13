Billy BoydScottish actor and musician. Born 28 August 1968
Billy Boyd
1968-08-28
Billy Boyd Biography
Billy Boyd (born 28 August 1968) is a Scottish actor and musician. He played Peregrin "Pippin" Took in Peter Jackson's epic film trilogy The Lord of the Rings (2001–2003), Barret Bonden in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) and Glen in Seed of Chucky.
The Last Goodbye
Billy Boyd
The Last Goodbye
The Last Goodbye
The Great Hip Hop Hoax end credits
Gavin Bain & Billy Boyd
The Great Hip Hop Hoax end credits
The Great Hip Hop Hoax end credits
