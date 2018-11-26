BlinkyBlinky Williams - soul singer. Born 21 May 1944
Blinky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-05-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0ff8190-d165-4715-b4ff-bd25ae2913d9
Blinky Biography (Wikipedia)
Sondra "Blinky" Williams (born May 21, 1944 in Oakland, California) is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter, probably best known for singing the female lead on the theme for the 1970s TV series Good Times.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blinky Tracks
Sort by
I Wouldn't Change Him
Blinky
I Wouldn't Change Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wouldn't Change Him
Last played on
Oh How Happy
Edwin Starr
Oh How Happy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpd0.jpglink
Oh How Happy
Last played on
Ooo Baby Baby
Blinky
Ooo Baby Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpd0.jpglink
Ooo Baby Baby
Last played on
The Hunter Gets Captured
Blinky
The Hunter Gets Captured
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How You Gonna Keep It (After You Get It)
Blinky
How You Gonna Keep It (After You Get It)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How You Gonna Keep It (After You Get It)
Last played on
Resuce Me
Blinky
Resuce Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Resuce Me
Last played on
I Wouldn't Change the Man He Is
Blinky
I Wouldn't Change the Man He Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wouldn't Change the Man He Is
Last played on
The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
Blinky
The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Gonna Be Always
Blinky
It's Gonna Be Always
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Gonna Be Always
Last played on
Blinky Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist