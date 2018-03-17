Jascha HorensteinBorn 6 May 1898. Died 2 April 1973
1898-05-06
Jascha Horenstein Biography (Wikipedia)
Jascha Horenstein (Russian: Яша Горенштейн; 6 May [O.S. 24 April] 1898 – 2 April 1973) was an American conductor.
Jascha Horenstein Tracks
Violin Concerto in D minor Op. 47 i. Allegro moderato
Jean Sibelius
link
Fruhlingsstimmen
Johann Strauss II
link
Rhapsody on A theme of Paganini Op 43
Earl Wild
link
Scottish Fantasy, Op.46
Max Bruch
link
Der Trunkene im Frühling (Das Lied von der Erde)
Gustav Mahler
link
Heroic overture
Andrzej Panufnik
link
Tragic overture [Uwertura tragiczna] for orchestra [rev.1955]
Andrzej Panufnik
link
Symphony No 6
BBC Philharmonic
link
Past BBC Events
Proms 1971: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
1971-09-15T23:21:36
15
Sep
1971
Proms 1970: Prom 51
Royal Albert Hall
1970-09-10T23:21:36
10
Sep
1970
Proms 1969: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-29T23:21:36
29
Aug
1969
Proms 1966: Prom 48
Royal Albert Hall
1966-09-15T23:21:36
15
Sep
1966
