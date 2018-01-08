Jan EyronBorn 4 June 1934. Died 5 June 2012
Jan Eyron
1934-06-04
Jan Eyron Tracks
Adelaide Op. 46
Ludwig van Beethoven
Amid the Din of the Ball
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
A Swan
Edvard Grieg
The Wood Is Asleep
Hugo Alfvén
When I Go Into the Wood
Wilhelm Peterson‐Berger
6 Songs Op.38 - Don Juan's Serenade
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
6 Songs Op.73 - O moonlight night
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
4 Songs Op.39: no.2 Fleur jetee
Gabriel Fauré
Airs chantes: no.2 Air champetre
Francis Poulenc
Airs chantes: no.3 Air grave
Francis Poulenc
Metamorphoses - song-cycle: no.3 'Paganini'
Francis Poulenc
5 Kleine Lieder Op.69: no.2 Der Pokal
Richard Strauss
3 Songs Op.7: no.1 Apres un reve
Gabriel Fauré
12 Songs Op.21: no.6 Musset
Sergei Rachmaninov
Zdes' khorosho [How fair this spot]
Sergei Rachmaninov
Ya pomnyu chudnoye mgnoven'ye [I recall a wondrous moment]
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Nacht und Traume D.827
Franz Schubert
5 Lieder Op.32: no.3 Liebeshymnus
Richard Strauss
5 Lieder Op.15: no.5 Heimkehr
Richard Strauss
8 Lieder aus Letzte Blatter Op.10: no.3 Die Nacht
Richard Strauss
Somneniye [Doubt]
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
3 Songs op.18 no.1: Nell
Gabriel Fauré
At The Ball
Jan Eyron
