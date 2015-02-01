Dean ElliottBorn 29 June 1925. Died 5 January 1999
Dean Elliott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1925-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0faa8f1-89ba-47bb-a444-368555b38459
Dean Elliott Biography (Wikipedia)
Dean Elliott (June 29, 1925 – May 6, 1999) was an American television and film composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dean Elliott Tracks
Sort by
Mrs Robinson
Dean Elliott
Mrs Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs Robinson
Performer
Last played on
The Passenger
Dean Elliott
The Passenger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Top
Dean Elliott
You're The Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Top
Last played on
Dean Elliott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist