Jeremy Barlow
Jeremy Barlow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0f93fe7-d170-4fed-88e0-d5bcd586ae82
Jeremy Barlow Tracks
Sort by
Cease your funning
Trad.
Cease your funning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cease your funning
Last played on
Cold and raw (The Beggar's Opera)
Trad.
Cold and raw (The Beggar's Opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cold and raw (The Beggar's Opera)
Last played on
All in a Garden Green
Träd
All in a Garden Green
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All in a Garden Green
Ensemble
Greensleeves
Trad.
Greensleeves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greensleeves
Ensemble
Jog On
Träd
Jog On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jog On
Ensemble
The Golden Rod, from Airs for the Seasons (Winter)
James Oswald
The Golden Rod, from Airs for the Seasons (Winter)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Golden Rod, from Airs for the Seasons (Winter)
Last played on
Airs for the Seasons; The Lady's Mantle (Spring)
James Oswald
Airs for the Seasons; The Lady's Mantle (Spring)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Airs for the Seasons; The Lady's Mantle (Spring)
Last played on
Overture; Let us take the road (The Beggar's Opera)
John Gay
Overture; Let us take the road (The Beggar's Opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture; Let us take the road (The Beggar's Opera)
Last played on
Over the hills and far away
John Gay
Over the hills and far away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over the hills and far away
Last played on
Airs for the Seasons (Spring: Crocus)
James Oswald
Airs for the Seasons (Spring: Crocus)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Airs for the Seasons (Spring: Crocus)
Last played on
Newcastle
Trad.
Newcastle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Newcastle
Ensemble
Last played on
Youth's the season made for joys (The Beggar's Opera)
John Gay
Youth's the season made for joys (The Beggar's Opera)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Youth's the season made for joys (The Beggar's Opera)
Last played on
La Volta (from Troilus and Cressida) (feat. Jeremy Barlow & The Broadside Band)
William Byrd
La Volta (from Troilus and Cressida) (feat. Jeremy Barlow & The Broadside Band)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp3.jpglink
La Volta (from Troilus and Cressida) (feat. Jeremy Barlow & The Broadside Band)
Last played on
Airs for the Seasons : The Crocus (Spring) 1755 (feat. Matthew Dixon, The Broadside Band & Jeremy Barlow)
James Oswald
Airs for the Seasons : The Crocus (Spring) 1755 (feat. Matthew Dixon, The Broadside Band & Jeremy Barlow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Airs for the Seasons : The Crocus (Spring) 1755 (feat. Matthew Dixon, The Broadside Band & Jeremy Barlow)
Last played on
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Richard Jackson, Broadside Band, John Gay, Adrian Thompson, Anne Dawson, Bronwen Mills, Charles Daniels & Jeremy Barlow
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Performer
Last played on
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Broadside Band, John Gay & Jeremy Barlow
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Beggar's opera [with PEPUSCH]
Performer
Last played on
Full fathom five (feat. Deborah Roberts, The Broadside Band & Jeremy Barlow)
Robert Johnson
Full fathom five (feat. Deborah Roberts, The Broadside Band & Jeremy Barlow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051y04g.jpglink
Full fathom five (feat. Deborah Roberts, The Broadside Band & Jeremy Barlow)
Last played on
Hoboken Brawl (from Dublin Virginal Manuscript) (feat. Trad. & Jeremy Barlow)
The Broadside Band
Hoboken Brawl (from Dublin Virginal Manuscript) (feat. Trad. & Jeremy Barlow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoboken Brawl (from Dublin Virginal Manuscript) (feat. Trad. & Jeremy Barlow)
Last played on
The Hawthorn (feat. Jeremy Barlow)
The Broadside Band
The Hawthorn (feat. Jeremy Barlow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Hawthorn (feat. Jeremy Barlow)
Last played on
The Roast Beef of Old England
Lucie Skeaping
The Roast Beef of Old England
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Roast Beef of Old England
Last played on
Back to artist