Phats & Small
Formed 1998
Phats & Small
1998
Phats & Small Biography (Wikipedia)
Phats & Small are a British dance music duo consisting of Jason "Phats" Hayward and Russell Small. They are best known for their single "Turn Around", which became an international hit in 1999.
Phats & Small Tracks
Turn Around
Turn Around
Tonite
Tonite
Turn Around (Edit)
Turn Around (Chris and James Remix)
Feel Good (Mutant Disco Edit)
Feel Good (Mutant Disco Edit)
Feel Good
Feel Good
Turn Around (Radio Edit)
Turn Around (Radio Edit)
