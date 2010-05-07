Wan Smolbag Theatre is a non-government organisation based in Vanuatu, but operating all over the South Pacific. Wan Smolbag Theatre is primarily a development theatre group aiming to create awareness and engagement with issues surrounding education, health, governance, the environment, youth and gender.

Wan Smolbag has expanded from a voluntary theatre group to include a reproductive health clinic, a youth centre, a conservation network and a sports centre. Wan Smolbag is core funded by Oxfam, Australian Aid and the New Zealand Agency for International Development and produces materials such as a television show, DVDs, booklets and posters for education and training in communities, NGOs, schools and government departments throughout the South Pacific and the world.

WSB had over 140 full-time and part-time staff: actors, director, scriptwriter, finance and administrative staff, graphic artists, nurses, peer educators, youth workers, film and radio technicians, and managers. WSB has its base at converted warehouses in Tagabe, Port Vila, but also has a youth centre on the island of Pentecost, and a reproductive health clinic and youth centre in Luganville, Santo. WSB has two associate theatre groups on the outer islands; Haulua Theatre based on Pentecost and Wuhuran Theatre based on Ambrym. WSB also has a network of over 400 volunteer turtle conservation monitors (Vanua-tai monitors) based on islands throughout Vanuatu.