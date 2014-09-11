Philippe DesportesBorn 1546. Died 5 October 1606
Philippe Desportes
1546
Philippe Desportes Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Desportes or Desports (1546 – 5 October 1606) was a French poet.
Philippe Desportes Tracks
O Dieu, par ta clémence (Cantiques spirituels)
Pascale Bocquet, Myriam Gaeverts, Michel Laplénie, Ensemble Vocal Sagittarius, Philippe Desportes, De Courbes, Emmanuel Mandrin & Anne-Marie Lasla
Last played on
