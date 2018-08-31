Phyllis Bryn‐JulsonBorn 5 February 1945
Phyllis Bryn‐Julson
1945-02-05
Phyllis Bryn‐Julson Tracks
Reponse; I went to heaven
George Walker
Last played on
Three Japanese Lyrics
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
Complainte du lezard amoureux from Le Soleil des eaux
Pierre Boulez
Choir
Last played on
The Dove descending breaks the air for chorus
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
3 Little songs (Recollections of my childhood),- no.2; Vorona [The rook]
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
3 Little songs (Recollections of my childhood), - Sorochen'ka [The magpie]
Igor Stravinsky
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-25T23:02:45
25
Jul
1995
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-15T23:02:45
15
Aug
1986
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-26T23:02:45
26
Jul
1986
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-27T23:02:45
27
Aug
1981
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 40
Round House, The
1979-09-02T23:02:45
2
Sep
1979
Round House, The
