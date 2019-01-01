Cherry VanillaBorn 1943
Cherry Vanilla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0ef771d-75f3-43b2-8a18-8cc1654feba5
Cherry Vanilla Biography (Wikipedia)
Cherry Vanilla (born Kathleen Dorritie; October 16, 1943) is an American singer-songwriter, publicist, and actress. After working as an actress in Andy Warhol's Pork, she worked as a publicist for David Bowie, before becoming a rock singer. She subsequently became a publicist for Vangelis.
