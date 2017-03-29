Keith RichardsRolling Stones guitarist. Born 18 December 1943
Keith Richards Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Richards (born 18 December 1943), sometimes credited as Keith Richard, is an English musician and songwriter, best known as a guitarist and founder member of the Rolling Stones. Rolling Stone magazine called Richards the creator of "rock's greatest single body of riffs" on guitar and ranked him fourth on its list of 100 best guitarists in 2011, and the magazine lists fourteen songs that Richards wrote with the Rolling Stones' lead vocalist Mick Jagger on its "Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time" list.
Richards plays both lead and rhythm guitar parts, often in the same song, as the Stones are generally known for their guitar interplay of rhythm and lead ("weaving") between Richards and the other guitarist in the band – Brian Jones (1962–1969), Mick Taylor (1969–1975), and Ronnie Wood (1975–present). In the recording studio Richards sometimes plays all of the guitar parts, notably on the songs "Paint It Black", "Ruby Tuesday", "Sympathy for the Devil", "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction", and "Gimme Shelter". He is also a vocalist, singing backing vocals on many Rolling Stones songs as well as occasional lead vocals, such as on the Rolling Stones' 1972 single "Happy", as well as with his side project, the X-Pensive Winos.
- Matt Everitt & Keith Richardshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nk9dq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nk9dq.jpg2016-07-22T07:45:00.000ZKeith Richards talks about his childhood, adolescence and the birth of the Stoneshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04252lv
Matt Everitt & Keith Richards
- Matt Everitt & Keith Richards - Psychedelic movement & the new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nk1z6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nk1z6.jpg2016-07-22T07:45:00.000ZKeith talks about his recollections of the psychedelic movement and the new Stones album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042530x
Matt Everitt & Keith Richards - Psychedelic movement & the new album
- Keith Richards: "If I don't do this, somebody else will."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0428fsh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0428fsh.jpg2016-07-20T19:20:00.000ZThe Rolling Stones icon chats to Jo about the documentary - The Origin Of The Species.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0421t4c
Keith Richards: "If I don't do this, somebody else will."
- 'I wanted to break the sound barrier' - Keith Richards on growing up in post-war Britainhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zvf69.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zvf69.jpg2016-06-29T08:55:00.000ZMusic legend Keith Richards discusses his own coming of age in the post-war years in a Julien Temple film, part of BBC Music: My Generation, a year-long season across the BBChttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03zvf75
'I wanted to break the sound barrier' - Keith Richards on growing up in post-war Britain
- Keith Richards - Listen to Part One of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviewshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2gv2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q2gv2.jpg2016-04-05T07:00:00.000ZMatt Everitt interviews all 4 Rolling Stones - In part one Keith Richards joinshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q2gvk
Keith Richards - Listen to Part One of Matt Everitt's Rolling Stones interviews
- Keith Richards' admiration of Ed Sheeran and James Bayhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dd1qj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03dd1qj.jpg2016-01-02T12:02:00.000ZKeith Richards discusses the influence of blues upon young artists such as Ed Sheeran and James Bay.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03dglqn
Keith Richards' admiration of Ed Sheeran and James Bay
