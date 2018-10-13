Pablo Ferrández (born 19 March 1991) is a Spanish cellist. He has performed as a soloist with orchestras such as the Spanish National Orchestra, the RTVE Symphony Orchestra, the Kremerata Baltica or the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra. Pablo has been awarded prizes in numerous competitions: Second Prize at the International Paulo Cello Competition, Edmond de Rothschild Group Award at Sommets Musicaux de Gstaad Festival, Prix Nicolas Firmenich at the Verbier Festival, Leyda Ungerer Music Prize at the Kronberg Cello Festival and First Prize at the Liezen International Competition.