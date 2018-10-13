Pablo FerrándezBorn 19 March 1991
Pablo Ferrández Biography (Wikipedia)
Pablo Ferrández (born 19 March 1991) is a Spanish cellist. He has performed as a soloist with orchestras such as the Spanish National Orchestra, the RTVE Symphony Orchestra, the Kremerata Baltica or the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra. Pablo has been awarded prizes in numerous competitions: Second Prize at the International Paulo Cello Competition, Edmond de Rothschild Group Award at Sommets Musicaux de Gstaad Festival, Prix Nicolas Firmenich at the Verbier Festival, Leyda Ungerer Music Prize at the Kronberg Cello Festival and First Prize at the Liezen International Competition.
Pablo Ferrández Tracks
El Cant Dels Ocells
Pau Casals
El Cant Dels Ocells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
El Cant Dels Ocells
El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the birds)
Pau Casals
El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the birds)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the birds)
Suite no. 3 in C major BWV.1009 for cello solo: Sarabande
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite no. 3 in C major BWV.1009 for cello solo: Sarabande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Suite no. 3 in C major BWV.1009 for cello solo: Sarabande
Suite no. 1 in G major BWV.1007 for cello solo: Prelude
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite no. 1 in G major BWV.1007 for cello solo: Prelude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Suite no. 1 in G major BWV.1007 for cello solo: Prelude
Cello Concerto in A minor, Op 129 (3rd mvt)
Robert Schumann
Cello Concerto in A minor, Op 129 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Cello Concerto in A minor, Op 129 (3rd mvt)
Sarabande from Suite no 3 for solo cello, BWV1009
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sarabande from Suite no 3 for solo cello, BWV1009
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Sarabande from Suite no 3 for solo cello, BWV1009
Cello Concerto in B minor, Op 104
Antonín Dvořák
Cello Concerto in B minor, Op 104
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Cello Concerto in B minor, Op 104
Past BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic at the Granada International Festival of Music and Dance in Spain
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4pj5v
Palacio de Carlos V, Granada, Spain
2016-06-24T23:14:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qkvl6.jpg
24
Jun
2016
BBC Philharmonic at the Granada International Festival of Music and Dance in Spain
Palacio de Carlos V, Granada, Spain
