Berit OpheimBorn 18 June 1967
Berit Opheim
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0e8819a-6df1-4683-8dd5-d94c7d085897
Berit Opheim Biography (Wikipedia)
Berit Opheim Versto (born 18 June 1967 in Voss, Norway) is a Norwegian singer, known for her interpretations of folk music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Berit Opheim Tracks
Sort by
O Jesu Dulcissime
Anonymous, Arve Henriksen, Trio Mediæval, Arve Henriksen, Berit Opheim, Anna Maria Friman & Linn Andrea Fuglseth
O Jesu Dulcissime
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r95h3.jpglink
O Jesu Dulcissime
Composer
Last played on
Berit Opheim Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist