A Silent Film
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0e5c9e5-b24f-4d84-8d2a-b166865d8678
A Silent Film Biography (Wikipedia)
A Silent Film are an English alternative rock band from Oxford. The band consists of Robert Stevenson (vocals/piano/guitar) and Spencer Walker (drums). Their first album, The City That Sleeps, was released on 6 October 2008, with one reviewer describing it as "a surefire winner". One critic has said that A Silent Film's style "distinctly echoes" Coldplay, Snow Patrol and The Killers. Their latest album, A Silent Film, was released in October 2015.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Silent Film Performances & Interviews
A Silent Film Tracks
Sort by
Harbour Lights (live at Glasshouse Studios)
A Silent Film
Harbour Lights (live at Glasshouse Studios)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paralysed
A Silent Film
Paralysed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paralysed
Last played on
Lightning Strike
A Silent Film
Lightning Strike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lightning Strike
Last played on
Julie June
A Silent Film
Julie June
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Julie June
Last played on
You Will Leave A Mark
A Silent Film
You Will Leave A Mark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Will Leave A Mark
Last played on
You Will Find A Mark (live acoustic)
A Silent Film
You Will Find A Mark (live acoustic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Driven By Their Beating Hearts (live acoustic)
A Silent Film
Driven By Their Beating Hearts (live acoustic)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Silent Film Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist