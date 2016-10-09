Billy ByersBorn 1 May 1927. Died 1 May 1996
Billy Byers
1927-05-01
Billy Byers Biography (Wikipedia)
William Mitchell Byers (May 1, 1927 - May 1, 1996) was an American jazz trombonist and arranger.
Billy Byers Tracks
Take The A Train
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
You're Nothing Without Me
BBC Concert Orchestra c/b Larry Blank, Billy Byers, Xavier Michel & Stephen Ashfield
The Brotherhood of Man
Willie Dennis
Composer
Rabble Rouser
Billy Byers
Performer
The Tickler
Billy Byers
