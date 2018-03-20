The Urban Folk Quartet (commonly known as The UFQ or simply UFQ) are a four-piece contemporary folk band launched in June 2009. The band is composed of Joe Broughton (Fiddle, Guitar, Mandolin), Paloma Trigás (Fiddle, Vocals), Tom Chapman (Cajón, Percussion, Vocals) and Dan Walsh (Banjo, Guitar, Vocals). To date, the band has released three studio albums and three live albums.