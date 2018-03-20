The Urban Folk QuartetThe UFQ. Formed 3 June 2009
The Urban Folk Quartet
2009-06-03
The Urban Folk Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Urban Folk Quartet (commonly known as The UFQ or simply UFQ) are a four-piece contemporary folk band launched in June 2009. The band is composed of Joe Broughton (Fiddle, Guitar, Mandolin), Paloma Trigás (Fiddle, Vocals), Tom Chapman (Cajón, Percussion, Vocals) and Dan Walsh (Banjo, Guitar, Vocals). To date, the band has released three studio albums and three live albums.
The Urban Folk Quartet Tracks
Cajun Beancurd / The Heilanman / Mississippi Lawyer
The Urban Folk Quartet
Cajun Beancurd / The Heilanman / Mississippi Lawyer
Boat Up the River
The Urban Folk Quartet
Boat Up the River
Boat Up the River
Five Hundred Miles
The Urban Folk Quartet
Five Hundred Miles
Five Hundred Miles
The Escape
The Urban Folk Quartet
The Escape
The Escape
Upstart
The Urban Folk Quartet
Upstart
Upstart
Barnstorming / The Breakthrough
The Urban Folk Quartet
Barnstorming / The Breakthrough
Barnstorming / The Breakthrough
The On On/Getaway/Control Zed
Urban Folk Quartet
The On On/Getaway/Control Zed
The On On/Getaway/Control Zed
Five Hundred Miles
Urban Folk Quartet
Five Hundred Miles
Five Hundred Miles
Resiste
Urban Folk Quartet
Resiste
Resiste
Upstart / Platform 2
The Urban Folk Quartet
Upstart / Platform 2
Upstart / Platform 2
Dink's Song / One River Reel
The Urban Folk Quartet
Dink's Song / One River Reel
JALEO BUS/UP IN THE AIR
The Urban Folk Quartet
JALEO BUS/UP IN THE AIR
JALEO BUS/UP IN THE AIR
35 Ways to Dance The News
The Urban Folk Quartet
35 Ways to Dance The News
The Missing Jig
The Urban Folk Quartet
The Missing Jig
The Missing Jig
Rosina's Story
The Urban Folk Quartet
Rosina's Story
Rosina's Story
All But the Hours
The Urban Folk Quartet
All But the Hours
All But the Hours
Missing Jig
The Urban Folk Quartet
Missing Jig
Missing Jig
Cajun Beancurd
The Urban Folk Quartet
Cajun Beancurd
Cajun Beancurd
Wedding Dresss
The Urban Folk Quartet
Wedding Dresss
Wedding Dresss
The Stoney Steps Set
The Urban Folk Quartet
The Stoney Steps Set
The Stoney Steps Set
