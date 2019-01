All I Want For Christmas Is A Dinosaur https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w287x.jpg https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06w287x.jpg 2018-12-20T15:04:00.000Z Tom Fletcher presents songs from his magical, musical Christmas tale - The Christmasaurus https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06w62f9

2:33