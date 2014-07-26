Mike InkBorn 1961
Mike Ink
1961
Mike Ink Biography (Wikipedia)
Gas (stylized as GAS or G A S) is a music project of Wolfgang Voigt (born 1961), a German electronic musician. Voigt cites his youthful LSD experiences in the Königsforst, a German forest situated near his hometown of Cologne, as the inspiration behind his work under the name Gas. He has claimed that the intention of the project is to "bring the forest to the disco, or vice-versa".
Mike Ink Tracks
Playing With Knives
