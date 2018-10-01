Tony CapstickBorn 27 July 1944. Died 23 October 2003
Tony Capstick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0dbbb4d-015d-460d-97d6-36ccb63ef5a0
Tony Capstick Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Anthony Capstick (27 July 1944 – 23 October 2003) was an English comedian, actor, musician and broadcaster.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Capstick Tracks
Sort by
Capstick Comes Home
Tony Capstick
Capstick Comes Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Capstick Comes Home
Last played on
The Ballad of Accounting
Tony Capstick
The Ballad of Accounting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l67lj.jpglink
The Ballad of Accounting
Last played on
The Bonny Bunch of Roses (Live)
Tony Capstick
The Bonny Bunch of Roses (Live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sheffield Grinder Horn
Tony Capstick
The Sheffield Grinder Horn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sheffield Grinder Horn
Last played on
Trim Rigged Doxy
Tony Capstick
Trim Rigged Doxy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trim Rigged Doxy
Last played on
Tony Capstick Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist