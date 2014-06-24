Red Animal War is a rock band from Dallas, Texas that started in 1998 as Jeff Wilganoski, Jamie Shipman, Matt Pittman, and Justin Wilson. During the recording of their first album, Brian Pho replaced Jamie Shipman. Jeff Davis replaced Brian Pho in 2004, and Tony Wann came on as second drums later that year. Todd Harwell replaced Jeff Wilganoski in 2006, and after a SXSW performance the band went on indefinite hiatus.

They released four records and two seven-inches, and showed up on many compilations. They toured Europe three times and North America many times over. J. Robbins, Ed Rose and Darrell LaCour produced records for them and the band gets their name from this quote:

- Stephen Crane, The Red Badge of Courage.