Spootiskerry / The Silver Walk / Itchy Fingers
Allan Shepherd, Bob McNeill, Dougie MacDougall, Gillian Stevenson, Neil MacMillan & Sandy Brechin
Mairi Bheag Bho Uibhist
Sandy Brechin
Lady Isabella Wemyss's Strathspey / Streens / Mr Jaffrey's (Jnr) Strathspey
Sandy Brechin
A Chailin Alainn
Brian Ó hEadhra
The Mortgage Burn / Siobhan O' Donnell's / Pressed for Time
Sandy Brechin
Chorus Jig /The Drover Lads / The Princes' Welcome To Inverness
Bruce MacGregor
Tàladh Na Beinne Guirme
Bruce MacGregor
Song of the Chanter/Willie's Brogues/The Bonk Band
Sandy Brechin
Tait's / The Chow Man
Sandy Brechin
Sitting In The Stern Of A Boat
Brian Ó hEadhra
The Road To Errogie / The Hornet's Nest / The Bunny's Hat
Sandy Brechin
Sometimes It Doesn't Work/Skye Bbq/Farquhar's Rocking Chair
Brian Ó hEadhra
TAIT'S/THE CHOW MAN
Sandy Brechin
James Cameron's March/The Raasay Jig/Raasay Rant
MCGREGOR/BRECHIN/O 'HEADRA
The High Level Hornpipe / The Saratoga Hornpipe / President Garfield's
Sandy Brechin
