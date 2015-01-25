Eddy Marnay, the professional name of Edmond Bacri, (Algiers, 18 December 1920 – 3 January 2003), was a French Jewish songwriter. In his career, he wrote more than 4000 songs, including works for Édith Piaf, Frida Boccara and Céline Dion. He was joint winner, as lyricist, of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 for Un Jour, Un Enfant, sung by Frida Boccara. He also wrote the title song for Charlie Chaplin's 1957 film A King in New York.

Céline Dion named one of her sons after him in 2010, as Marnay produced and helped write Dion's first five records.