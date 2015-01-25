Eddy MarnayBorn 18 December 1920. Died 3 January 2003
Eddy Marnay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1920-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0d940c3-e3f8-48f0-882f-7eac6201f59d
Eddy Marnay Biography (Wikipedia)
Eddy Marnay, the professional name of Edmond Bacri, (Algiers, 18 December 1920 – 3 January 2003), was a French Jewish songwriter. In his career, he wrote more than 4000 songs, including works for Édith Piaf, Frida Boccara and Céline Dion. He was joint winner, as lyricist, of the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969 for Un Jour, Un Enfant, sung by Frida Boccara. He also wrote the title song for Charlie Chaplin's 1957 film A King in New York.
Céline Dion named one of her sons after him in 2010, as Marnay produced and helped write Dion's first five records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddy Marnay Tracks
Sort by
Belle and Sebastian
Eddy Marnay
Belle and Sebastian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Belle and Sebastian
Last played on
Back to artist