AmineRaï'n'B singer. Born 1982
Amine
1982
Amine Biography (Wikipedia)
Amine Mounder (born in Casablanca, Morocco) best known with his mononym Amine is a French-Moroccan R&B singer. He is known for his singular music style, Raï'n'B, which is a mix of R&B and Raï.
His biggest hits are "Ma vie", "J'voulais" and a duet with French singer Leslie in "Sobri (notre destin)". "Sobri" and "J'voulais" both reached the #1 spot on the French singles chart in 2006. Amine also charted in Belgium and Switzerland.
He also took part in a number of festivals, notably L'année de l'Algérie at Bercy in December 2003, and in Le Maroc en fête at the Paris Zénith.
Amine had a comeback in 2015 with hits like "Señorita" and "Tu verras".
Amine Tracks
Reel It In vs. Zaranza
Amine
Reel It In vs. Zaranza
Reel It In vs. Zaranza
Reel It In (Remix (feat. Gucci Mane)
Amine
Reel It In (Remix (feat. Gucci Mane)
Reel It In (Remix (feat. Gucci Mane)
Whatchamacallit vs. Djadja
Ella Mai
Whatchamacallit vs. Djadja
Whatchamacallit vs. Djadja
For The F Of It (feat. Jeremih & Amine)
Snakehips
For The F Of It (feat. Jeremih & Amine)
For The F Of It (feat. Jeremih & Amine)
Red Mercedes (Remix) (feat. Missy Ellliott)
Amine & AJ Tracey
Red Mercedes (Remix) (feat. Missy Ellliott)
Red Mercedes (Remix) (feat. Missy Ellliott)
Warm On A Cold Night (feat. Amine)
HONNE
Warm On A Cold Night (feat. Amine)
Warm On A Cold Night (feat. Amine)
Red Mercedes
Amine
Red Mercedes
Red Mercedes
BABA
Aminé
BABA
BABA
Caroline
Aminé
Caroline
Caroline
La Danse
Amine
La Danse
La Danse
Not At All (Kaytranada Remix)
Amine
Not At All (Kaytranada Remix)
