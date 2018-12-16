Amine Mounder (born in Casablanca, Morocco) best known with his mononym Amine is a French-Moroccan R&B singer. He is known for his singular music style, Raï'n'B, which is a mix of R&B and Raï.

His biggest hits are "Ma vie", "J'voulais" and a duet with French singer Leslie in "Sobri (notre destin)". "Sobri" and "J'voulais" both reached the #1 spot on the French singles chart in 2006. Amine also charted in Belgium and Switzerland.

He also took part in a number of festivals, notably L'année de l'Algérie at Bercy in December 2003, and in Le Maroc en fête at the Paris Zénith.

Amine had a comeback in 2015 with hits like "Señorita" and "Tu verras".