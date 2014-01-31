Taylor HawkinsBorn 16 February 1972
Taylor Hawkins
1972-02-16
Taylor Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Taylor Hawkins (born February 17, 1972) is an American musician, best known as the drummer of the rock band Foo Fighters. Prior to joining the band in 1997, he was the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette as well as the drummer in a progressive experimental band called Sylvia. In 2004, Hawkins formed his own side project, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, in which he plays drums and sings. He was voted "Best Rock Drummer" in 2005 by the UK drumming magazine Rhythm.
Taylor Hawkins Performances & Interviews
- Foo Fighters talk to Steve about their new album 'Concrete and Gold'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ghl2m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ghl2m.jpg2017-09-18T18:38:00.000ZDave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins from Foo Fighters chat to Steve about dreams, Justin Timberlake and making 'Concrete and Gold' their biggest sounding album yet.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05ghk4z
Foo Fighters talk to Steve about their new album 'Concrete and Gold'
Taylor Hawkins Tracks
Your Wife Is Calling (feat. Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes & Taylor Hawkins)
Lee Ving
Your Wife Is Calling (feat. Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes & Taylor Hawkins)
Your Wife Is Calling (feat. Pat Smear, Dave Grohl, Alain Johannes & Taylor Hawkins)
You Can't Fix This (feat. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins & Rami Jaffee)
Stevie Nicks
You Can't Fix This (feat. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins & Rami Jaffee)
You Can't Fix This (feat. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins & Rami Jaffee)
Your Shoes
Taylor Hawkins
Your Shoes
Your Shoes
Holy Man
Taylor Hawkins
Holy Man
Holy Man
