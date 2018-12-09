Soothsayers
Soothsayers are a London-based band who perform and record original afrobeat and reggae-influenced music. Founded in 1998 by sax player Idris Rahman and trumpeter Robin Hopcraft, they have released five studio albums and a series of vinyl singles on their own label Red Earth Records.
Watching The Stars
Good Vibration (Dub)
Take Me High
Goodnight Rico
Nothing Can Stop Us
Tradition
Sleepwalking
Natural Mystic
Blinded Souls (Titeknots remix)
Jah Jah Mi Horn Yah
Dis & Dat
Roll River Roll
Dis & dat dub
Refugee (Jamtone Dub)
Blinded Souls (Raw Disco Remix)
Blinded Souls (SMBD '79 Raw Disco Remix)
Refugee
Blinded Souls
