The GentrysFormed May 1963. Disbanded 1970
The Gentrys
1963-05
The Gentrys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gentrys were an American band of the 1960s and early 1970s, best known for their 1965 hit "Keep on Dancing". A cover by the Bay City Rollers charted No. 9 in the UK in 1971. Follow-up singles charted outside of the Top 40: "Every Day I Have to Cry" (1966), "Spread It On Thick" (1966), "Cinnamon Girl" (1970), "Why Should I Cry" (1970), "Wild World" (1971), and a 'Bubbling Under' Billboard chart entry, "Brown Paper Sack" (#101, 1966).
The Gentrys Tracks
Wild
Keep On Dancing
Cinnamon Girl
Make Up Your Mind
