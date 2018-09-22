Black Ivory
Black Ivory Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Ivory is an R&B group from Harlem, which had a number of hits in the 1970s, including "Don't Turn Around", "You and I" (which featured Larry Blackmon from Cameo on drums), "I'll Find a Way (The Loneliest Man in Town)", "Spinning Around", "What Goes Around (Comes Around)", "Will We Ever Come Together", and "Mainline."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Ivory Tracks
