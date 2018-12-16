Fred EbbBorn 8 April 1928. Died 11 September 2004
Fred Ebb
1928-04-08
Fred Ebb Biography (Wikipedia)
Fred Ebb (April 8, 1928 – September 11, 2004) was an American musical theatre lyricist who had many successful collaborations with composer John Kander. The Kander and Ebb team frequently wrote for such performers as Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fred Ebb Tracks
Cabaret
Liza Minnelli
Cabaret
Cabaret
Overture & All That Jazz (Chicago)
John Kander
Overture & All That Jazz (Chicago)
Overture & All That Jazz (Chicago)
New York, New York
Liza Minnelli
New York, New York
New York, New York
Cabaret
Lucy Jones, Ulster Orchestra, Robert Ziegler, John Kander & Fred Ebb
Cabaret
Cabaret
