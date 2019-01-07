Wolfmother are an Australian hard rock band from Sydney, New South Wales, formed in 2004 by vocalist and guitarist Andrew Stockdale, bassist and keyboardist Chris Ross, and drummer Myles Heskett after four years of jamming and songwriting. The group currently includes Stockdale and drummer Hamish Rosser. Wolfmother released its self-titled debut album Wolfmother in Australia in 2005 and internationally in 2006. The album reached number 3 on the Australian Albums Chart and the top 40 in the U.S. and the U.K., and has to date sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide.

Ross and Heskett left the band in 2008. Stockdale returned with a new lineup featuring Peres, rhythm guitarist Aidan Nemeth, and drummer Dave Atkins in 2009, releasing Cosmic Egg later in the year. The album reached number 3 in Australia and the top 20 in the US. After more personnel changes, the group released its third album in 2013 as Keep Moving, a Stockdale solo album. Later that year, Wolfmother returned as a trio featuring Peres and drummer Vin Steele for 2014's New Crown. The band released its fourth album, Victorious, in 2016.