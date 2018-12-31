SlikUK 70's pop band. Formed 1974. Disbanded 1977
Slik
1974
Slik Biography (Wikipedia)
Slik were a Scottish pop group of the mid-1970s, most notable for their UK no. 1 hit "Forever and Ever" in 1976. Initially glam rock, the band later changed their style to soft rock/bubblegum. It was the first band with whom singer and guitarist Midge Ure began to experience musical success, before joining new wave band Ultravox.
Slik Tracks
Forever And Ever
Slik
Forever And Ever
Forever And Ever
Requeim
Slik
Requeim
Requeim
Requiem
Slik
Requiem
Requiem
Dancearama
Slik
Dancearama
Dancearama
