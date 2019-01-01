Gary ByrdBorn 1954
Gary Byrd Biography (Wikipedia)
Imhotep Gary Byrd is a New York City-based radio talk show host and executive producer, radio DJ, poet, songwriter, music recording artist and producer, rapper, writer and community advocate/activist. Byrd began his career as a radio DJ in Buffalo at age 15. In 2015, he celebrated 50 years as a radio personality. For over 30 years, he’s been a talk show host at WBLS and WLIB radio in New York City.
Gary Byrd and the GB Experience was an American male/female vocal/instrumental group, who had a single titled "The Crown", in the UK Singles Chart. It was released on the Motown label, entered the chart on 23 July 1983 at number 21, and rose to a high of number 6; it remained in the chart for 9 weeks. It had previously been released in the US on Stevie Wonder's short-lived Wondirection label but did not receive the proper promotion because its release coincided with the purchase of Motown by MCA Records, where the small label was overlooked.
Gary Byrd Tracks
