Jorge ArriagadaBorn 20 August 1943
Jorge Arriagada
1943-08-20
Jorge Arriagada Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorge Arriagada (born 1943) is a Chilean film composer. He is perhaps best known for his long-term collaboration with director Raúl Ruiz. He has also worked with directors Patricio Guzman, Barbet Schroeder and Olivier Assayas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
