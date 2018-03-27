Stephen RobertsUK bass-baritone. Born 8 February 1949
Stephen Roberts
1949-02-08
Stephen Roberts Tracks
Take That Look Off Your Face
Andrew Lloyd Webber
The Jellicle Ball
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Overture (Act 1) Phanton Of The Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Sweet Thames run softly (opening)
Sir George Dyson
St Luke Passion (Erat autem fere)
Krzysztof Penderecki
Coronation Ode
Edward Elgar
Rejoice in the Lord Alway
Henry Purcell
Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
Gaudete
Trad, Foden’s Band, Stephen Roberts & Stephen Roberts
Symphony no. 9 Op.140 (Sinfonia Sacra) - And Jesus Led Them'; 'Viri Galilaei'
Edmund Rubbra
Mass in D minor, H XXII 11, 'Nelson Mass'
Joseph Haydn
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-20T23:41:49
20
Jul
2003
Proms 1992: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-23T23:41:49
23
Aug
1992
Proms 1990: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-29T23:41:49
29
Jul
1990
Proms 1989: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-10T23:41:49
10
Aug
1989
Proms 1986: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-05T23:41:49
5
Aug
1986
