Bengt HambraeusComposer. Born 29 January 1928. Died 21 September 2000
Bengt Hambraeus
1928-01-29
Bengt Hambraeus (b. Stockholm, Sweden, January 29, 1928; d. Glen Roy, Ontario, (in Glengarry County), near Montreal, Quebec, Canada, September 21, 2000) was a Swedish-Canadian organist, composer and musicologist.
Motetum Archangeli Michaeli
