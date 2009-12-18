Metalchicks
Metalchicks Biography
Metalchicks are a Japanese rock duo supergroup. Their second album, St. Wonder was also the soundtrack to the movie Warau Michael, Metalchicks also composed the soundtrack of anime Heroman. They play regularly in Japan, and also played at SXSW 2007.
St. Wonder (Theme Of St. Michael)
