Horst Christian Simco (born January 29, 1982), known professionally as Riff Raff (often stylized as RiFF RAFF), is an American rapper from Houston, Texas. He was originally managed by Swishahouse co-founder OG Ron C. After being associated with rapper and producer Soulja Boy's imprint S.O.D. Money Gang Inc., Riff Raff was signed to DJ and producer Diplo's record label, Mad Decent, from 2013 through 2015.

He was formerly a member of the rap group Three Loco along with Andy Milonakis and Dirt Nasty, who reunited on Riff's Balloween 2016 Halloween mixtape performing "Bitches in my Driveway". The trio premiered a Christmas parody song, "Ho-Ho-Loco", in the TBS Surprise! Instant Xmas Carol special. The group was featured in a Nerdist Industries production mixing DJ Khaled and Game of Thrones together, remaking the quadruple-platinum, "I'm the One", into "It's My Throne" with the trio playing characters from the HBO show.

His debut studio album, Neon Icon, was released June 24, 2014 with Mad Decent. In April 2016, Riff Raff announced a joint partnership with Stampede Management and BMG, signing a 4-million dollar artist venture agreement for his own label and production company, "Neon Nation Corporation.” According to label representatives, the scope of said agreement would include investments from the joint deal in the areas of musical recordings; publishing; performing musical acts; talent scouting for the territories of the world, and film production. The joint deal fell apart in relation to legal disputes over the publication of the 2012 film Spring Breakers.[citation needed]