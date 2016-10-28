Russ BallardBorn 31 October 1945
Russ Ballard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f0bea941-5c7e-4253-ad43-5ba3c5a5f14d
Russ Ballard Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Glyn Ballard (31 October 1945) is an English singer, songwriter and musician.
Originally coming to prominence as the lead singer and guitarist for the band Argent, Ballard became known by the late 1970s as a songwriter and producer. His compositions "New York Groove", "You Can Do Magic", "Since You Been Gone", "Liar", "Winning", "I Know There's Something Going On", "So You Win Again" and "God Gave Rock and Roll to You" were hits for other artists during the 1970s and 1980s. He also scored several minor hits under his own name in the early and mid-1980s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Russ Ballard Tracks
Sort by
Halloween
Russ Ballard
Halloween
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Halloween
Last played on
WINNING
Russ Ballard
WINNING
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WINNING
Last played on
Russ Ballard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist